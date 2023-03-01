Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 108,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $3,101,670. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

See Also

