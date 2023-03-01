Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $4,721,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,831,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $964,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $3,101,670. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

