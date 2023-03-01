Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stake Reduced by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 364.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. 60,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,670. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

