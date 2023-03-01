Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.36-$1.60 EPS.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 834,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,922. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -701.65 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -1,999.00%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,076,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
