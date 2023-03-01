XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.66 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $59.66 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00003187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,471,416 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

