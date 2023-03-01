XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $60.15 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00423809 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,774.87 or 0.28646028 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,471,416 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

