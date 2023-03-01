Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of YRD stock remained flat at $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,956. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.