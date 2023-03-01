Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
Shares of YRD stock remained flat at $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,956. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
