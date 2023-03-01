Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
Shares of CTIB opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.03. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.08.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
