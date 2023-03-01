Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.03. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

