Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.