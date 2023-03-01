Zacks Investment Management Invests $325,000 in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 17.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Price Performance

EngageSmart stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 175.35 and a beta of 0.55. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

