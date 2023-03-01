Zacks Investment Management Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $113.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.