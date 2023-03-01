Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,260 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

