Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 226,081 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 227,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 178.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 299,583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

PSK stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

