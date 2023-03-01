Zacks Investment Management Purchases 466 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

