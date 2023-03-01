Zacks Investment Management Sells 4,870 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EFA stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.