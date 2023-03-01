Zacks Investment Management Sells 7,150 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,134 shares of company stock worth $1,510,670. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.