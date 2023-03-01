ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $398,066.51 and $5.19 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00186567 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

