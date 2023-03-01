Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $5.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Zevia PBC’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. 46,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,658. The firm has a market cap of $239.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.35. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 34,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $134,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,213,846 shares in the company, valued at $9,740,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 34,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $134,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 422,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,782 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 944,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

