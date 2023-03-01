Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.52. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,112,684 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ZH shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 123.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 239,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 131,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.