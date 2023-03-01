Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in February

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. Zhongsheng Group has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

