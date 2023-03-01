Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in February

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. Zhongsheng Group has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $77.74.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
