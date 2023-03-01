Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in February

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

ZIJMY remained flat at $32.60 on Wednesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567. Zijin Mining Group has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $33.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.