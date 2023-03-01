Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in February

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Zijin Mining Group Price Performance
ZIJMY remained flat at $32.60 on Wednesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567. Zijin Mining Group has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $33.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
