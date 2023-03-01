Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

ZTS stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $167.57. 1,581,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,896. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

