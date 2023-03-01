Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $68.00 at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.64.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,028. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.91. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $127.37.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

