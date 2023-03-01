Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.11-4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.435-4.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.11-$4.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.94, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $127.37.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after buying an additional 92,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

