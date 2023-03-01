Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.75 million. Zuora also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Zuora Stock Down 3.2 %

ZUO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,593. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $147,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,124 shares in the company, valued at $291,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $147,559.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,124 shares in the company, valued at $291,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

