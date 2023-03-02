100,000 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

DAR traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 445,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,399. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

