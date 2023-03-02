10,522 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.