1,162 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.97. 200,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

