1,411,600 Shares in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Purchased by Empery Asset Management LP

Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,411,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Wearable Devices accounts for approximately 1.8% of Empery Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Separately, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wearable Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000.

Wearable Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDSW remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14. Wearable Devices Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc.

