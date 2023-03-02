150,000 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Bought by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DiamondHead by 183.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,301 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 373,321 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 2,354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 299,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 287,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

In other news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DiamondHead news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 1,000,000 shares of DiamondHead stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

