1,839 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.14. 187,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

