196,715 Shares in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Acquired by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 196,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TG Venture Acquisition by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 13.9% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 2.4% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 255,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TG Venture Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

