1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $174.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.04.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares in the company, valued at $815,606.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $158,414. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

