20,378 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $101.38 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

