25,154 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 327,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,439. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

