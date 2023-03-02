27,599 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.