2,819 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $126.71 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.24.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

