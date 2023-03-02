38,311 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,000. Eli Lilly and comprises 4.0% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.52 and its 200 day moving average is $341.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $254.38 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.25.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

