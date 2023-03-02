419,940 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 419,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.09% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 432,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,935. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

