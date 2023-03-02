419,940 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 419,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.09% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Liberty Global stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 432,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,935. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
