4,714,561 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,714,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,405,000. Avantor makes up about 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.70% of Avantor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. 3,224,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,845. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

