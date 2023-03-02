4,722 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after buying an additional 3,918,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,252,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,332,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.