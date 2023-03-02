4,722 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after buying an additional 3,918,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,252,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,332,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

