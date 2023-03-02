47,361 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.