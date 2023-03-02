4,892 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TSM opened at $88.42 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

