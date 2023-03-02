55,914 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Acquired by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 856,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 65,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 137,185 shares during the period.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 2,758,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,382. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.47. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

