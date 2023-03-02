7Pixels Price Reaches $2.92 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00012443 BTC on exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $47.27 million and $25,195.91 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.90103489 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,325.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

