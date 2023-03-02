9,556 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $59.31 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24.

