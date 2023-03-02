97,962 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.05% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 522,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,605. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

