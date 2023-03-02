998,902 Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 998,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iQIYI by 168.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iQIYI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

iQIYI Stock Performance

iQIYI Profile

Shares of IQ opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -342.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.