A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Stock Price Up 25%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) shares rose 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 266,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 184,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

A.I.S. Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

