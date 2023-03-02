A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASCB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASCB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 132,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,394. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

